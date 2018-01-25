Montreal agglomeration budget adopted against wishes of demerged cities

Montreal’s agglomeration budget, which sets fees for shared services on the island, was adopted Thursday.

After the vote passed, many furious mayors of demerged cities demanded that Quebec Municipal Affairs Minister Martin Coiteux intervene to change how the agglomeration council operates.

The demerged cities represent 13 per cent of the final vote, while the City of Montreal represents 87 per cent.

Mayor Valérie Plante insisted she is committed to working with the demerged cities.

“Communication should have been better, that’s a fact,” she admitted.

NOW: #Agglo council budget adopted against wishes of de-merged cities. #polmtl — Tim Sargeant (@tfsargeant) January 25, 2018

She continued to argue that increasing Montreal’s water tax would benefit all residents.

The tax, which is increasing for the first time since 2013, would hike property taxes for homeowners by an average of 3.3 per cent — above the rate of inflation.

“We will invest like never before. This is good news,” Plante said.

Just before the vote, Benoit Dorais, chairman of the city’s executive committee and Sud-Ouest borough mayor, mentioned again that this was a “transition budget” from former mayor Denis Coderre‘s administration.

He spoke about the importance of water infrastructure, public security and public transit, saying the city is focusing on these areas.

Dorais tried to reassure the demerged cities, saying he understands the increased suburban fees — an average of 5.3 per cent — are difficult to accommodate.

Most notably, the Town of Mount Royal (TMR) will see an increase of 9.8 per, Montreal West of 9 per cent and Dorval Island of 7.1 per cent.

Benoit Dorais says this is a transition budget. Talking about water infrastructure; public security; public transit. Says these are all shared services where city is spending more. Says budget wasn’t easy but responsible. #polmtl pic.twitter.com/TUQRwzTXv5 — Tim Sargeant (@tfsargeant) January 25, 2018

Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue is the only city that saw a decrease in its contribution (7.4 per cent).

Some mayors said, in order to pay the annual contribution, they are digging into their reserved funds, while others are increasing property taxes.

As Benoît Dorais speaks lots of mayors of suburban cities/towns shaking heads. Not satisfied with his answers on details of budget. #polmtl pic.twitter.com/bHkuE78KMa — Tim Sargeant (@tfsargeant) January 25, 2018

On Wednesday, council also adopted Montreal’s equally controversial $5.47-billion budget with 40 councillors voting in favour and 24 opposing it.