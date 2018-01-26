Bob Layton Editorial: Let’s hear from you

It’s Friday – let’s see what’s on your mind.

About the federal Liberals discussion on whether to decriminalize possession of illicit drugs for personal use, John does not agree entirely, but he says with minimal penalties for dealers and makers he can see how penalizing the users is redundant.

Some like how they do it in Portugal, with help for users instead of jail.

Norm supports treatment and housing for those who want help, and jail for those that refuse.

As for the city lowering the tracks on a new section of LRT, Bill says when they put railroad tracks in a ditch back in the early days, ditches filling with snow or water was a big problem.

As for the “open houses” the city puts on to get your LRT opinion, Bob says they are a waste of time and money; the city is going to do what it wants, anyway.

As for Prime Minister Trudeau constantly trotting around the world, Margaret says he started out as a PM – Prime Minister. Now he’s a TS – travelling salesman.

Let me know what you think about that and keep warm this weekend!

Bob Layton is the news manager of the Corus Edmonton group of radio stations and a commentator for Global News.