Hundreds of workers briefly walk off job at Irving shipbuilding

Hundreds of workers at Irving Shipbuilding walked off the job in Halifax on Thursday.

The workers remained on the Irving property but stayed outside of the hall for at least an hour before they returned inside.

READ MORE: Trudeau government scrambling to fill Irving’s scheduling gap between patrol ships, warships

According to sources within the worker’s union, Unifor 1, the decision was prompted by the workers noticing on their pay stubs that Irving was no longer paying pension contributions on overtime work.

According to a post on the union’s webpage, the decision was made unilaterally by Irving despite the two sides currently being in conciliation over their contract.

WATCH: Irving Shipyard holds media tour to update shipbuilding contract

The union source says that the walkout was not sanctioned by the union as they had previously asked their members to stay on the job despite the pay stub issue.

Disclosure: Unifor represents employees at Global News