January 25, 2018 11:13 am

RCMP to be sentenced in Moncton shooting spree that left three officers dead

By Staff The Canadian Press

Crown prosecutor Paul Adams says the RCMP's Labour Code violation from the 2014 shooting deaths of three New Brunswick officers could have a major impact on how policing is conducted in Canada.

The RCMP faces sentencing Friday for Labour Code violations in the 2014 Moncton, N.B., shooting rampage that left three officers dead – but a spokesman for members says the real work needs to come outside the courtroom.

Terry McKee of the Mounted Police Professional Association of Canada says what’s needed is accountability of the force’s top brass.

Constables Doug Larche, Fabrice Gevaudan and Dave Ross were killed, while constables Eric Dubois and Darlene Goguen were injured when gunman Justin Bourque went hunting police officers in a Moncton neighbourhood.

During a sentencing hearing in November, Crown prosecutor Paul Adams said imposing the maximum $1 million penalty would amount of a clear declaration of disapproval of RCMP conduct that left its officers outgunned.

The force was convicted of failing to provide its members with adequate use-of-force equipment and user training.

Carbine rifles were not available to general duty officers at the time of the Moncton shootings, and numerous witnesses said they could have made a difference.

