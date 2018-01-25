RCMP arrest man after fire extinguisher used in 2 assaults
Flin Flon RCMP have arrested a 19-year-old man after two people complained they were assaulted with a fire extinguisher.
On Monday just after 6 p.m., RCMP received word that an employee at a business on Hapnot Street had been assaulted. When officers arrived, they found a woman who had been sprayed in the face with a fire extinguisher after a man had stolen a bottle of liquor.
When speaking to the first victim, a new report came in from another business on Main Street. A woman there had also been sprayed in the face with a fire extinguisher after a man attempted to steal cigarettes.
Neither victim was injured.
Darnell Custer, 19, from Denare Beach, Sask., was arrested shortly after and has been charged with:
- 2 counts of Robbery
- Mischief
- Theft under $5,000
- 2 counts of assault with a weapon
- Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
- 6 counts of fail to comply with propabtion
He remains in custody.
