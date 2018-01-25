Westcorp’s downtown Kelowna tower revisions presented to public

A revised plan for Westcorp’s downtown Kelowna hotel and condo tower was presented at an open house Wednesday night.

City staff asked Westcorp to make more room in the southside laneway, which required the entire 33-storey building be shifted one metre to the north.

The tower is designed with more than 40 condos above a 174 room hotel and conference centre at Queensway and Water Street.

The revised proposal is set to go before City Council at the end of February.

Westcorp purchased the old Willow Inn more than a decade ago with plans for a landmark building at the foot of downtown Kelowna at Kerry Park near the Sails sculpture.