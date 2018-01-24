Railroad crossings, access to airport major concerns at London’s final BRT public information centre

Londoners had one final chance to weigh in on Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) design options on Wednesday evening.

Over 50 people attended the City of London’s encore session of the fifth Public Information Centre (PIC) for BRT at the Central Library, many raising concerns about railroad crossings and access to the airport.

“I really feel [the eastern turnaround] should go to the airport, and not as an afterthought,” said Christopher Santana-Barns.

When he raised the question at the session, he was told it’s something they’re looking at for the future, but said he wants to see it happen “right out of the gate.”

In Vancouver, where Santana-Barns is from, he says the rapid transit system goes right to the airport. More than just the sheer convenience of having access to BRT directly to and from the airport, he feels it would help with the perception around the project.

“A lot of people are against this because they think it’s just for students, and it is for students, but it’s for everybody. I think going to the airport would be a big game-changer.”

One concern that’s plagued BRT from the start was brought up once again at the encore PIC.

“People were concerned about the train [on Adelaide],” said Amanda Stark.

“The answer was that they will be running buses frequently enough that even though a train might stop the bus for five minutes, it will be able to catch up because of the way the rapid transit route will work.”

Stark says she already sees evidence of this with the 92 Express that runs down Adelaide. Even when the bus is stuck behind a train, she says it always catches up.

A similar answer was given when concerns were raised about the Richmond Street crossing.

Rapid transit project director Jennie Ramsay explained they did the research, and there are about 11 trains a day that use the Richmond crossing, with only two of them crossing at peak times, and on average, she said, the wait is only about five minutes.

The frequency of the buses and real-time reporting of when people will have to wait for the train will help manage those issues, she said.

Meanwhile, Santana-Barns was also concerned many people in the community are having trouble relating to the project. He wants to see some money put behind public relations and advertising for BRT, and says he thinks it should start earlier rather than later.

“Letting people know they can commute easier to work, letting people know they can go to the Grand Theatre [on rapid transit], letting people know they can jump downtown and avoid parking. That’s huge,” he said.

Getting to work is a major factor for Stark. She works in home-care, which means she travels to all ends of the city, every day. Recent financial issues have forced her to give up her vehicle, and she’s been relying on London Transit to get her where she needs to be. She thanked the express lines for cutting down her travel time, but believes more needs to be done.

“I just want to see some exciting improvements. I know it’s been decades since we’ve invested, and the longer we wait, the more money it’s going to cost,” said Stark.

“Right now, we really do need to access the funds from the government. This is the time. The time is now.”

Stark believes BRT will move London forward, and was happy to hear all the planning is being done with Vision Zero in mind, a multi-national road traffic safety project that aims to achieve a highway system with no fatalities or serious injuries involving road traffic.

“They’re trying to make travelling safer for walkers, cyclists, other drivers — for everyone. Greater traffic flow, safer routes, the design for the stops, it has all been planned within line with Vision Zero,” she said.

BRT is happening in London, and while some still object to the project, Stark is asking them to have empathy.

“Try and put yourself in someone else’s shoes. I know it’s hard when change is coming, but it’s only going to be for the better. I appreciate people thinking of people like me who need this, who really need this,” she said.