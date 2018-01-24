Questions surround the sudden death of a teen baseball star from Delta, B.C.

The community of Delta is struggling to come to grips with the sudden and mysterious death of a 14-year-old baseball star.

Fourteen-year-old Kyle Losse was one of the best baseball players in the province for his age group.

On Sunday, Losse’s parents heard a loud bang and then found their son on the bathroom floor. He was weak and sweating and calling for his dad.

Today we lost an amazing young man and ballplayer. Please keep the Losse family in your thoughts and prayers. #RIPKL14 — Delta Tigers AAA (@deltatigersaaa) January 23, 2018

He was then rushed to hospital. He was taken off life support on Tuesday.

“Kyle passed as a result of an undetermined head injury that possibly involved a vape,” Losse’s parent said in a statement. “Fentanyl was not a contributing factor.

“We want Kyle to be remembered for his passion for baseball, his infectious smile, his big curly hair and his kindness towards others.”

Global News has learned that Losse was admitted to hospital in Delta on Sunday and released on Monday.

A source told Global News that his family was told to take him home, monitor his condition and bring him back to hospital on Wednesday for a follow-up that would include blood tests.

Losse died at BC Children’s Hospital in Vancouver on Tuesday. Global News has been told that a CT scan at the hospital revealed brain damage.

In a statement to Global News, Fraser Health said:

“We performed both toxicological and neurological tests and kept the patient for an extended observation period to which he started to improve. The patient was neurologically stable when he was discharged with no indication of any outstanding issues.”

An autopsy still needs to be performed to determine the exact cause of death.

A celebration of life is scheduled for Sunday at Winskill Park in Tsawwassen.