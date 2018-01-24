Trump willing to be interviewed by Mueller under oath, says he’s ‘looking forward to it’

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he’s willing to sit down for an interview with special counsel Robert Mueller, while under oath.

“I’m looking forward to it actually,” Trump said while speaking to reporters at the White House. “I would do it under oath.”

Mueller is investigating potential Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, but he’s since expanded his probe to include those in the president’s inner circle as well as Trump himself.

Trump also added that he doesn’t recall asking then-acting FBI director Andrew McCabe last year about who he voted for in 2016.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions was recently questioned for hours by Mueller’s team regarding the Russia investigation. The Justice Department said at the time that prosecutors were moving closer to a possible interview with Trump about whether he took steps to obstruct an FBI probe into contacts between Russia and Trump’s 2016 campaign.

The White House, however, previously declined to confirm whether Trump was to be questioned by Mueller after reports were released by the Washington Post on Tuesday claiming that the special counsel was looking to interview the president.

“We’re going to be fully co-operative with the special counsel and we’re going to continue to do that throughout the process. But we’re also not going to comment on ‘may’ or ‘may not’ or ‘could be interviewed at any point,'” White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said when asked if Trump would be open to an interview.

The Washington Post report also stated that the president’s legal team is hoping to spare him a similar interview to Sessions by negotiating an arrangement with prosecutors where some questions will be answered in person while others will be answered in a written statement.

Former FBI director James Comey was also interviewed by Mueller’s team about Russian meddling in the 2016 election last year.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Trump went on to reject criticism of his counter-attacks to the Russia probe.

“You fight back, oh, it’s obstruction,” said the president.

He went on to insist that “we’re going to find out” whether he’ll be treated fairly by Mueller and his team. He continued to assure reporters however that “there’s been no collusion whatsoever. There’s no obstruction whatsoever. And I’m looking forward to it.”

He concluded that the interview could take place in two or three weeks.

— With files from the Associated Press