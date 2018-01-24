Student criticizes Fanshawe College gym’s dress code after being kicked out

A Fanshawe College student wants the school to scrap its gym’s dress code after she was asked to leave the facility while wearing a sports bra and high-waisted leggings.

First-year student Elizabeth Mckenzie was violating the policy on Tuesday afternoon, when she opted to take off the crop top she was wearing because it covered the same amount of skin as the sports bra she was wearing beneath.

But she wonders why she was asked to leave while the male friend she was working out with was allowed to stay at the college’s Wellness Centre.

“I was also right beside my friend, who was wearing one of those shirts that are ripped around the armpits. It was down to his midsection, you could see his ribs, you could see his nipples… yet I was told to cover up and he wasn’t.”

In a Facebook post about the incident, which has more than 700 shares, Mckenzie writes how she “can’t believe a school that is so proud of its diversity and acceptance is still so far behind with its sexism and inequality for what gym-goers are allowed to wear.”

When approached Tuesday afternoon by a staff member regarding her attire, Mckenzie says she told the worker she was being sexist — that’s when the staff member turned around and asked someone to call security.

In a snapchat video of the incident, Mckenzie filmed herself walking through the gym; two security guards can be seen approaching in the background.

“As I was leaving to gather my stuff, I turned around and said, ‘Of course, they sent two male security guards,’ and then as I was leaving, the guy said he was going to cuff me.”

Mckenzie admits to using foul language and says Tuesday’s incident wasn’t the first time staff members approached her about her clothing. Regardless, she says Fanshawe’s policies are outdated.

“It’s just not fair because I find it comfortable in a sports bra and high-waisted pants, and I should be allowed to wear what I want to wear.”

Fanshawe College’s fitness and wellness program director Jodi Anderson says the dress code is in place for hygienic reasons; preventing skin contact with the equipment prevents the spread of germs.

“Unfortunately, not everybody does clean their equipment,” she explained. “It’s to keep everybody safe and healthy here, and to help prevent any type of disease and germs, and keep everybody well. Those policies are there for all of our members… male, female, we enforce them with both genders.”

Anderson adds that the police is an industry standard, consistent with other colleges and universities.

Although she was unable to comment on the specific incident citing student privacy, Anderson said security might be called in if a student is using foul language, has an outburst, or is a threat to the safety of other students.

Students will also be given warnings if they’re violating the code for etiquette and attire.

“After five warnings, and sometimes more than that… then it’s in violation of the student code of conduct so therefore it’s brought to other avenues and then the college steps in and takes over from there.”

Mckenzie says she got an email on Wednesday afternoon, saying she’d been banned from the Wellness Centre.

The situation has also grasped the attention of the college’s student union. Its president, Morganna Sampson, says they’ll be looking into the dress code’s purpose before making any decisions about whether they think it needs to be changed.

“In my personal opinion, I think anybody can wear what they would like to wear to the gym. It doesn’t have any effect on me, and the way I work out. I think we’ve grown in our community and society, and people should have that leeway.”