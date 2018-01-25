Halifax parents upset with school bus route changes

Several parents in Halifax have told Global News they’re not happy with bus route changes announced and implemented this month.

Brittany Dufor’s son used to be dropped off at the corner of Woodcrest and Mansion avenues in Spryfield, close to where the seven-year-old received afternoon child care.

He’s now being dropped off a block away at Frances Court. There are no sidewalks on the way to his child-care centre.

READ MORE: Halifax school board looking at delayed openings, staggered dismissal times during inclement weather

Dufor said she is taking time off of work so that he doesn’t walk alone. She’s said she’s not happy that she will have to do the same when her other child, 4, starts school.

Meanwhile, she said that the bus that drops her child off there actually drives up the same hill, passing the same spot he would normally get dropped off at.

“There [are] several parents whose children go to the same child care as mine, and they all have very similar concerns,” Dufor said, adding that there are younger children going to the same destination facing the same change.

A Facebook group created this week for people to share their experiences with Stock Transportation, the company that provides the school bus service, has attracted more than 500 members.

“There were a whole bunch of issues happening for a whole bunch of people in different schools, in different areas with Stock buses,” group creator Heather White said.

WATCH: Halifax parents fed up with school bus service

She said buses being late or not showing up at all are a couple of many concerns she has heard.

“In order to comply with regulations, three rolling stops are not allowed within 1,600 metres. Upon reviewing the route, one stop had to be removed in order for us to be in compliance. The stop that was chosen was deemed the most equitable for all students on board,” read a statement from Stock Transportation on the matter.