Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation files for arbitration in contract talks

The Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) said they have applied for binding arbitration in its contract talks with the province.

STF president Patrick Maze said the application for arbitration was made Wednesday to the Educational Resources Board.

Maze said although they would prefer to reach a negotiated settlement, talks have reached an impasse.

“The other side continues to call for wage rollbacks and refuses to bargain on a full range of issues important to teachers,” Maze said in a statement.

“We are prepared to negotiate, although it now appears direct negotiations are not the path towards meeting the collective needs of the teachers.”

Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall acknowledged the concerns and said the government would prefer collective bargaining.

Wall is hopeful that progress will be made once a new premier is in place next week.

The STF decided to opt for binding arbitration last March in the event of an impasse.

The province’s 13,500 teachers have been without a contract since their last collective agreement expired on Aug. 31, 2017.