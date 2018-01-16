Canada
January 16, 2018 8:14 pm
Updated: January 16, 2018 8:20 pm

Saskatchewan teachers warn more cuts, gov’t says no budget decisions yet

By Staff The Canadian Press

The president of the Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation said school boards have been warned to plan for cuts.

File / Getty Images
A A

The Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation is warning of more cuts to classrooms.

Federation President Patrick Maze said school boards have been warned to plan for cuts in addition to those introduced in last year’s budget.

READ MORE: Saskatchewan looking at math curriculum overhaul


Story continues below

Maze said the federation has received a copy of a memo sent out by the Chinook School Division asking educators to look at programming differently with fewer resources.

The federation said the budget cuts come within the context of the government’s plan to improve education and training.

Education Minister Bronwyn Eyre said the government has not directed school divisions to prepare for another round of cuts.

She said the government is aware schools are under pressure and no budget decisions have been made yet.

READ MORE: Education Minister questions Sask. teacher shortage

NDP youth critic Vicki Mowat said there are about 4,500 more students in Saskatchewan classrooms this year and 188 fewer teachers and support workers to educate them.

Mowats said more cuts would mean larger class sizes and a less effective education system.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Chinook School Division
Patrick Maze
Sask Budget
Sask Education
Sask Ministry of Education
Sask NDP
Sask Politics
Sask Teachers
Saskatchewan Schools
Saskatchewan teachers
Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation
Teachers

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News