Investors defrauded out of $600K in Kitchener: police

Waterloo Regional Police have a charged a 65-year-old man after several people were defrauded of more than $600,000.

Investigators say the suspect worked as a independent financial and investment planner in Kitchener.

They allege he defrauded 24 clients of more than $600,000 between January 2011 and August 2014.

The man, who now lives in Toronto, face a long list of theft and fraud charges, along with forgery and laundering.