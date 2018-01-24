Crime
January 24, 2018 3:53 pm

Investors defrauded out of $600K in Kitchener: police

Matt Carty By Reporter  CJOY
The Canadian Press/Francis Vachon/File
A A

Waterloo Regional Police have a charged a 65-year-old man after several people were defrauded of more than $600,000.

Investigators say the suspect worked as a independent financial and investment planner in Kitchener.

READ MORE: Hamilton man still trying to get lawyer in 2nd-degree murder trial

They allege he defrauded 24 clients of more than $600,000 between January 2011 and August 2014.

The man, who now lives in Toronto, face a long list of theft and fraud charges, along with forgery and laundering.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
forgery
Guelph
Kitchener
Kitchener Crime
Kitchener Fraud
Laundering
Waterloo Regional Police
Waterloo regional police fraud

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News