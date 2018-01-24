Computer scientist uncovers clue to deciphering one of the most mysterious books in the world

An Edmonton computer scientist says he’s made some headway in deciphering a mysterious medieval manuscript that has baffled experts for generations, thanks to modern technology.

The Voynich manuscript dates from the early 1400s and is written in an unknown language with an unknown script, scrambled by an unknown code.

Dozens of attempts have failed to unlock the secrets of its 240 pages, heavily illustrated with plants, stars, planets and bathing women.

READ MORE: From Shakespeare to Atwood, the home of the largest rare book collection in Canada

Even the famed Second World War cryptographers who cracked the Nazi’s Enigma codes couldn’t read the Voynich.

In a published paper, Dr. Greg Kondrak of the University of Alberta says he’s used powerful artificial intelligence to open a sliver of daylight in the murk.

He says the text is written in medieval Hebrew, with the letters of each word scrambled in a precise way and all the vowels dropped.

He says the first sentence begins with “She made recommendations to the priest …”

The manuscript is named after Wilfrid Voynich, a Polish book dealer who purchased it in 1912. In 1969, the Voynich manuscript was donated to Yale University’s Beinecke Rare Book and Manuscript Library.

The library describes it as “a magical or scientific text, nearly every page contains botanical, figurative, and scientific drawings of a provincial but lively character, drawn in ink with vibrant washes in various shades of green, brown, yellow, blue, and red.”

— More to come…

— With files from Karen Bartko, Global News