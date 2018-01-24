2 Okanagan athletes on Canada’s Olympic ski cross team

Two Okanagan athletes will represent Canada in ski cross at the 2018 Olympic Games in PyeongChang.

Kelsey Serwa was nominated by the Canadian Olympic Committee (COC) and Alpine Canada to represent Team Canada as a member of the national women’s ski cross team.

Ian Deans from Lake Country was also nominated to be an alternate on the national men’s ski cross team.

Ski cross made its debut as a medal sport at the 2010 Winter Games in Vancouver-Whistler.

Prior to that, ski cross was established as a hugely popular sport at the X-Games.