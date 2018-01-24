Sports
January 24, 2018 1:54 pm

2 Okanagan athletes on Canada’s Olympic ski cross team

By Anchor/Reporter  Global News
Alpine Canada photos
A A

Two Okanagan athletes will represent Canada in ski cross at the 2018 Olympic Games in PyeongChang.

Kelsey Serwa was nominated by the Canadian Olympic Committee (COC) and Alpine Canada to represent Team Canada as a member of the national women’s ski cross team.

WATCH:  Silver for Serwa

Ian Deans from Lake Country was also nominated to be an alternate on the national men’s ski cross team.

READ MORE:  Big White throws its support behind Lake Country ski-cross athlete

Ski cross made its debut as a medal sport at the 2010 Winter Games in Vancouver-Whistler.

Prior to that, ski cross was established as a hugely popular sport at the X-Games.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Canadian Olympic Committee
ian deans
Kelowna
Kelsey Serwa
lake country
National Team
Okanagan
Olympics
PyeongChang
Ski Cross

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News