Male pedestrian fatally struck in Scarborough
A man has been fatally struck by a vehicle in Scarborough on Wednesday.
Emergency crews responded to reports of a pedestrian struck just before noon at Warden Avenue and Bamburgh Circle.
Paramedics said the man was pronounced dead on scene.
Toronto police told Global News the vehicle remained at the scene.
Police have closed Warden Avenue in both directions for the investigation.
