‘Storm Chasers’ star Joel Taylor dies at 38

Joel Taylor, who starred in Discovery Channel’s reality series Storm Chasers, died suddenly on Tuesday. He was 38.

His cause of death is yet to be revealed but many of Taylor’s friends confirmed his death on social media.

Taylor’s death was announced by his former co-star Reed Timmer on Tuesday, which sent shock waves in the storm chasing community.

“RIP my best friend and storm chasing partner, Joel Taylor. I am shocked and absolutely devastated by the loss of my incredible, caring friend. We chased so many intense storms, and I wish we could have just one more storm chase. I’ll miss you forever, Joel. We lost a legend,” Timmer wrote on Twitter.

RIP my best friend and storm chasing partner, Joel Taylor. I am shocked and absolutely devastated by the loss of my incredible, caring friend. We chased so many intense storms, and I wish we could have just one more storm chase. I'll miss you forever, Joel. We lost a legend pic.twitter.com/htN45t8wik Story continues below — Reed Timmer (@ReedTimmerAccu) January 24, 2018

Taylor joined Storm Chasers, a reality series about researchers who follow storms in Oklahoma’s Tornado Alley, in 2008.

Taylor, who had studied meteorology at the University of Oklahoma, starred as a driver on Storm Chasers and was often accompanied by Timmer as they chased storms. He worked on the show until it was cancelled in 2012.

Many of Taylor’s colleagues and other people from the storm-chaser community took to social media to pay tribute to him after the news spread.

Sad to hear about the passing of storm chaser Joel Taylor. This was the last picture I have of him from 2011 when the Discovery Channel crew came by the American Red Cross office in OKC. Thoughts and prayers to everyone affected by this. pic.twitter.com/lDbMhwe2rz — Rusty Surette (@KBTXRusty) January 24, 2018

I was lucky enough to meet Joel a few years ago at Reed’s wedding. He was so kind to me and we got to hang out for a bit during those few days. I snapped this photo of him and that just seemed like who he was. A huge smile. RIP Joel Taylor…you will be so missed. pic.twitter.com/mZI5eHzhKG — Mike Olbinski (@MikeOlbinski) January 24, 2018

The chaser community lost another brother today. Joel Taylor from the shower Storm Chasers and driver of the Dominator has passed away. He was well respected and loved by many. Rest in peace, Joel. You will be missed by us all. pic.twitter.com/f4V76kMvO4 — Mississippi Storm Center (@MSStormCntr) January 24, 2018

What?!? @jctsooner died today! So sad to hear this news. That's it… I'm watching Discovery's Storm Chasers Season 1 in honor of Joel Taylor! Man… my heart goes out to Joel's family and friends. Anyone know the cause of death? — Dan Skoff (@weatherdan) January 24, 2018

An entire generation of meteorologists and storm chasers grew up on and were inspired by the actions of Joel Taylor. May his spirit carry on in them and may he rest in peace. — Nolan Meister (@Nolan_Meister) January 24, 2018

Terrible news in the weather community tonight. RIP Joel Taylor. A great guy who will be sorely missed. — Chris McBee (@McBeeWX) January 24, 2018

Sad news. Storm chaser Joel Taylor, best known for being the Discovery Channel's Stormchasers, passed away. The cause of his death is unknown at this time. He was only 38. https://t.co/mc9JPOpiWh — Peter Hall (@PeteWeatherBeat) January 24, 2018

Thinking of Joel Taylor and his many friends and family tonight. Good man. Good storm chaser. May he rest in peace. — U.S. Tornadoes (@USTornadoes) January 24, 2018

Thoughts are with all those who knew and loved Joel Taylor — a beloved storm chaser. https://t.co/tatGcOnHoP (Image: Discover/YouTube) #RIP pic.twitter.com/r6pwnL3553 — Weather Network US (@TheWeatherNetUS) January 24, 2018

What?!?! Joel Taylor from Storm Chasers (and storm chaser driver for @ReedTimmerAccu) died? How??? — Thomas Stickney (@TomTwitch91) January 24, 2018

God Speed Joel Taylor. You will be missed. @Discovery Channel Storm Chaser dead at 38. @DenverChannel https://t.co/iDGFkMHlWx — Daryl Orr (@WxTrackerDaryl) January 24, 2018

Sending prayers to you and the Taylor family Reed. This is just awful to hear. Storm Chaser Joel Taylor dies at 38 years old. https://t.co/WAUSOwMNBX — James Van Fleet (@JamesVanFleet) January 24, 2018

RIP Joel Taylor, an amazing storm chaser known globally: I’ve watched many @ReedTimmerAccu and Joel’s shows and chases. We’ve lost a true legend and he will be greatly missed… #RIPJoelTaylor #stormchasers pic.twitter.com/V1RxFBtv4M — WEATHER/ METEO WORLD (@StormchaserUKEU) January 24, 2018

Just learnt that Joel Taylor, a amazing storm chaser and Reed's best friend, has died today. May he rest in peace. #RIPJoelTaylor — zachthetwister |🇨🇦 (@zachthetwister) January 24, 2018

Deeply saddened by the loss of storm chaser Joel Taylor. Always chased in the field with a level-headed approach and driven purely by a passion to chase. — John Kassell | JohnKassellWx.com (@JPKassell) January 24, 2018

RIP Joel Taylor. Great storm chaser gone too soon. Another tragic loss for the wx community. Thank you Joel for your great contributions to the wx field and for being a great person. Sending thoughts and prayers to his family — Midwest Weather (@midwest_wx) January 24, 2018

Taylor’s storm chasing team expressed their condolences on Facebook.

“Our community of Elk City and the Storm Chasing community lost a great guy today. Joel Taylor was truly an inspiration to myself and many who knew him. He was one of the most level headed chasers on the roads and truly a classy guy outside of chasing,” Team Western OK Chaser shared.

“He didn’t chase for the glory he chased because he had a true passion for storms. In the last few years he’d load up with his dad and go chase and not even take a camera,” the group said. “Our hearts are hurting for his mom Tracy and dad Jimmy along with his brother and sister and their children. Please know you are in our prayers. RIP Joel.”