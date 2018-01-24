Toys ‘R’ Us to close around 180 stores across U.S. Here’s where they are
Toys “R” Us said on Tuesday it will shut about one-fifth of its stores in the United States in the coming months, as the toy store chain tries to emerge from one of the largest ever bankruptcies by a specialty retailer.
The closure of about 180 U.S. stores will begin in early February and continue until mid-April, Chief Executive David Brandon said in a letter on its website.
READ MORE: Toys ‘R’ Us files for bankruptcy protection in Canada, all stores to remain open
Brandon, who joined as CEO in 2015 after spearheading a turnaround at Domino’s Pizza Inc, acknowledged gaps in customer experience during the vital holiday season but pledged to focuson improving shopping experience, both at its stores and online.
The Wayne, New Jersey-based company, contesting growing competition from regional independent toy retailers and online giant Amazon.com, will also roll out deep discounts and revamp its loyalty program to lure more shoppers.
WATCH: Toys ‘R’ Us files for bankruptcy
The company filed for bankruptcy protection just ahead of the 2017 holiday season in the United States and Canada to restructure $5 billion of long-term debt, casting doubts over the future of its 64,000 employees and nearly 1,600 stores.
Toys “R” Us, which also operates the infant- and toddler-focused Babies “R” Us chain, has set aside more than $400 million out of its $3.1 billion in bankruptcy loans for sprucing up stores over the next three years with more experiences and better-paid staff.
WATCH: Alberta retail expert weighs in on Toys R Us filing for bankruptcy protection
The company said it plans to remodel a number of locations by converting them into co-brandedToys R Us and Babies R Us stores, while also investing in websites.
All 83 Toys “R” Us stores in Canada will remain open, said the president of the Canadian unit, Melanie Teed-Murch, in a letter to customers.
As the company aims to exit bankruptcy in 2018, its efforts to reinvent its stores will shape how other retailers look to experiential shopping to tackle e-commerce.
List of closures in U.S.
Alabama
Tuscaloosa 2600 McFarland Blvd. East AL
Birmingham 335 Summit Boulevard, AL
Arizona
Yuma 801 W. 32nd Street AZ
Paradise Valley 12801 North Tatum Blvd. AZ
Scottsdale 9139 Indian Bend Rd. AZ
Tucson 4619 N. Oracle Rd AZ
Scottsdale 7000 E. Mayo Blvd AZ
Mesa US 60 and Signal Butte Rd AZ
Arkansas
Little Rock 2616 S. Shackleford Rd AR
California
Indio 42500 Jackson St. CA
Simi Valley 1189 Simi Town Ctr Way CA
Santa Clarita 26573 Carl Boyer Dr. CA
Covina 960 Lakes Drive CA
Puente Hills 1600 S. Azusa Ave. CA
Brea 2575 E. Imperial Highway CA
Westminster 530 Westminster Mall CA
Torrance 20120 Hawthorne Blvd. CA
Riverside 2550 Canyon Springs Pkwy S. CA
Yuba City 700 “A” Onstott Rd. CA
Folsom 2785 E. Bidwell St. CA
Pinole 1330 Fitzgerald CA
Pittsburg 4505 Century Blvd. CA
San Rafael 600 Francisco Blvd. CA
Brentwood 5461 Lone Tree Way CA
Fairfield 1400 Gateway Blvd CA
Emeryville 3938 Horton CA
E. San Jose 2179 Monterey Hwy CA
San Jose / Almade865 Blossom Hill Road CA
Fresno 3520 W. Shaw Ave. CA
Union City 31250 Court House Drive CA
Stockton 10640 Trinity Pkwy CA
Santa Ana 3900 Bristol Street CA
Corona 3665 Grand Oaks CA
Mission Bay 1240 W. Morena Blvd. CA
Mira Mesa 8181 Mira Mesa Blvd. CA
Vista 1990 University Drive CA
Colorado
Aurora 1150 S. Ironton CO
Connecticut
North Haven 376 North Universal Drive CT
Waterbury 275 Union St. CT
Newington 3491 Berlin Turnpike CT
Manchester 169 Hale Road CT
Delaware
Dover 1061 N. Dupont Highway DE
Florida
Tallahassee 1625 Apalachee Pkwy. FL
St. Petersburg 1900 Tyrone Blvd. FL
Tampa 3908 West Hillsborough Avenue FL
Orange Park 6001 Argyle Forest Blvd FL
Altamonte Spring 708 West State Rd 436 FL
Boca Raton 21697 State Road # 7 FL
Port St. Lucie 10732 SW Village Pkwy FL
Royal Palm Beach450 South SR 7 FL
Kissimmee 2601 W.Osceola Parkway FL
Coral Springs 6001 West Sample Road FL
Kissimmee 3214 N John Young Pkwy. FL
Georgia
Albany 2601 Dawson Rd. GA
Smyrna 2955 Cobb Parkway GA
Alpharetta 6380 No. Point Parkway GA
Dunwoody 1155 Mt. Vernon Hwy GA
Douglasville 6875 Douglas Boulevard GA
Conyers 8160 Mall Parkway GA
Newnan 221 Newnan Crossing Bypass GA
Fayetteville 132 Pavilion Parkway GA
Indiana
Indianapolis 3928 E 82nd Street IN
Greenwood 8800 US 31 South IN
Iowa
S. Des Moines 1211 E. Army Post Rd. IA
Des Moines 8801 University Ave IA
Illinois
Highland Park 1610 Deerfield Rd. IL
Schaumburg 16 East Golf Road IL
Vernon Hills 295 Center Drive IL
Matteson 5001 Lincoln Highway IL
Bricktown 6420 W. Fullerton IL
Burbank 7750 South Cicero Avenue IL
Niles 5660 Touhy Avenue IL
Kansas
Wichita 4646 W. Kellogg KS
Overland Park 8500 W 135th ST KS
Kentucky
St. Mathews 4900 Shelbyville Rd KY
Simpsonville 1155 Buck Creek Rd. KY
Lexington 1965 Star Shoot Parkway KY
Louisiana
Slidell 137 Northshore Blvd. LA
Michigan
Muskegon 5363 Harvey Street MI
Traverse City 2620 Crossing Circle MI
Lansing 5900 W. Saginaw Highway MI
Grand Rapids 4923 28th Street South East MI
Ann Arbor 3725 Carpenter Road MI
Ann Arbor 3725 Washtenaw MI
Minnesota
Minnetonka 14100 Wayzata Blvd. MN
Blaine 170 89th Ave. MN
Woodbury 8236 Tamarack Village MN
Richfield 900 West 78th Street South MN
Mississippi
Meridian 1003 Bonita Lakes Circle
Bass Pro Dr. MS
Missouri
Columbia 1901 Bernadette MO
Cape Girardeau 201 Silver Springs Rd. MO
Bridgeton 5590 St. Louis Mills Blvd MO
Chesterfield 220 THF Blvd MO
Nebraska
Omaha 3505 S. 140th Plaza NE
Nevada
Las Vegas 2150 North Rainbow Blvd. NV
Spring Valley 7020 Arroyo Crossing Parkway NV
New Mexico
Albuquerque 45 Hotel Circle NM
North Carolina
Asheville 801 Fairview Road NC
Durham 7001 Fayetteville Road NC
Durham 3300 Westgate Drive NC
Maine
Bangor 6 Bangor Mall Blvd. ME
Portland 200 Running Hill Road ME
Maryland
Clinton 8401 Mike Shapiro Drive MD
Massachusetts
Dedham 302 Providence MA
Millbury 70 Worcester Providence Tpk/Rt 146 MA
Holyoke 50 Holyoke Street MA
Bellingham 217 Hartford Ave. MA
Northborough 6110 Shops Way MA
Framingham Shoppers World Plaza,1 Worcester Ro MA
New Hampshire
Nashua 29 Gusabel Avenue NH
New Jersey
Phillipsburg 1280 Rt. 22 & St. James Ave. NJ
Eatontown 137 Route 35 NJ
Bridgewater 100 Promenade Blvd. NJ
Union 2700 Route 22 East. NJ
North Brunswick 909 US Hwy 1 South. NJ
Burlington Rt. 541 & Cadillac Road NJ
Cherry Hill 2135 Route 38 NJ
Wayne 7 Wayne Hills Mall NJ
Paramus 545 Route 17 South NJ
East Hanover 98 Route 10 West. NJ
Elizabeth-KidsWo 900 Center Drive NJ
Mt. Olive 50 International Drive South. NJ
New York
College Point 139-19 20th Ave NY
Union Square 24-30 Union Square E NY
Sayville 5181 Sunrise Hwy NY
Massapequa 5214 Sunrise Hwy NY
Henrietta 2335 Marketplace Drive NY
Amherst 1569 Niagara Falls Blvd NY
Kingston 401 Frank Sottile Boulevard NY
Glens Falls 708 Upper Glen St. NY
Latham 221 Wade Road Extension NY
Yonkers 2700 Central Park Ave NY
Middle Village 66 Metropolitan Ave. NY
Westbury 1350 Corporate Drive. NY
Commack 108 Veterans Memorial Highway NY
Williamsport 461 Lycoming Mall Cir
Greece 1530 Ridge Rd. West NY
Ohio
Western Hills 6251 Glenway Ave. OH
Dayton 2661 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd. OH
Mentor 7841 Mentor Ave OH
Dublin 3610 West Dublin-Granville Rd. OH
Oklahoma
Oklahoma City 1119 SE 66th St. OK
Fort Smith 5609-E Rogers Ave OK
Norman 560 Ed Noble Pkwy. OK
Pennsylvania
Horsham 100 Welsh Road PA
Erie 6680 Peach St. PA
Monroeville 3700 William Penn Highway PA
Exton 104 Bartlett Ave. PA
Ross Park Mall 2003 Cheryl Dr. PA
Washington 301 Oakspring Road PA
Rhode Island
Warwick 300 Quaker Lane
South Carolina
Columbia 254 Harbison Boulevard SC
South Dakota
Rapid City 450 E. Disk Drive SD
Tennessee
Memphis 7676 Polo Ground Blvd. TN
Nashville 5731 Nolensville Rd TN
Texas
West El Paso 801 Mesa Hills Dr. TX
Katy 9730 Katy Freeway TX
Allen 170 E. Stacy Road TX
Irving 7730 N. MacArthur Blvd TX
Lewisville 420 E. Round Grove Rd TX
Dallas Galleria 13710 Dallas Parkway TX
Hurst 1309 W. Pipeline Rd TX
Hulen 5800 Overton Ridge Blvd TX
Utah
Ogden 4042 Riverdale Rd. UT
Midvale 1122 Fort Union Boulevard UT
Virginia
Potomac Mills 14173 Crossing Place VA
Newport News 12153 Jefferson Ave. VA
Washington
Silverdale 3567 N.W. Randall Way WA
Everett 1325A S.E. Everett Mall Parkway WA
Spokane 6104 N. Division Street WA
Wisconsin
Brookfield 18550 W. Bluemound Rd. WI
Madison 2161 Zeier Road WI
© 2018 Reuters
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.