Jeff Foxworthy tells us what we get to look forward to….
When I was ten years old I couldn’t wait to be an adult. My drivers licence at 16. 18 to vote. 19 to get in the bar and 21 to walk into a casino in Las Vegas. Then I wanted it all to slow down… Birthdays are still special, but the bragging about how old I am has definitely stopped. As an elderly primate, I hope to embarrass my son for years to come!
