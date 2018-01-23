Power outages affect thousands in Montreal, Montérégie

Widespread power outages left thousands in the dark in Montreal and the Montérégie on Tuesday night.

Hydro-Québec crews were out on the roads trying to repair the damage.

“It’s not the freezing rain on the lines that are causing the problems,” Louis-Olivier Batty, Hydro-Québec spokesperson, said. “It’s really branches and trees falling or getting in contact with the power lines.”

As of 10:30 p.m., more than 6,000 people on the island of Montreal had no power.

The number was much larger in the Montérégie with over 50,000 affected.

“We expect that during the evening, maybe things could get worse,” Batty said. “We don’t hope, but maybe with wind and freezing rain, we can expect some power outages during the evening and the night.”