Vernon mattress store employee bound during armed robbery

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are investigating an armed robbery at a mattress store in Vernon that involved the sole employee of the store at the time being physically bound.

RCMP say the robbery occurred Monday night around 8 p.m. at the Sleep Country Canada located in the 2400 block of 58th Ave. in Vernon.

Police say the suspect entered the store to make enquiries about cheap mattresses before brandishing a knife and demanding the employee get behind the counter and on the ground.

The suspect proceeded to restrain the victim by wrapping his hands and feet with clear packing tape.

“Fortunately there were no customers in the store at the time of the robbery and the victim sustained no injuries from being bound,” said Const. Kelly Brett in a release.

The suspect fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The employee managed to break free and contact authorities.

The suspect male is described as Caucasian with a blemished complexion, short dark hair, in his late 30s to early 40s, standing approximately 5’10 tall with a slim build.

The suspect was wearing a white jacket with orange stripes with the words “Ski Doo” and “Free Style” on the right arm, a small black beanie style toque, black sneakers and carrying a black back pack with red writing on it.

The knife used in the robbery is described as a hunting knife with a four to five inch blade with a green handle and a crescent moon shape carved out of the tip.

Investigators are asking businesses in the area to review any surveillance footage, which may have captured the suspect as he arrived and departed after committing the robbery.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171. To remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leave a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com

