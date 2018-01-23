Saskatoon weather outlook: mist lingers, reduced visibility possible

Mist sticks around with reduced visibility possible at times and a chance of snow in the forecast ahead.

Saskatoon Forecast

Tuesday

It was another misty morning in Saskatoon, but visibility was only reduced to five kilometres at times as temperatures tipped back to -7 with wind chills in the minus teens at times.

Cloud cover and mist continued into the middle of the day as we struggled to warm up another degree by the noon hour.

Another misty morning in Saskatoon with visibility around 5km in the city right now https://t.co/HL8i3PsQWg #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/tbrhzfaDSq — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) January 23, 2018

We may see some partial clearing later in the day as we warm up a few more degrees toward the freezing mark for an afternoon high.

Tuesday Night

Clouds will stick around Tuesday night for the most part as we cool back toward minus double digits overnight with mist and fog patches expected at times to potentially reduce visibility to near zero at times.

Wednesday

A system will begin to push in from Alberta on Wednesday that’ll keep us in the clouds and bring in a slight chance of flurries in the afternoon.

Mist will likely start the day and could stick around throughout the day as we rise up to a daytime high in mid-minus single digits.

Thursday-Friday

That low pressure system will then swing through on Thursday and bring with it a chance of snow, but the best chance will be on Friday behind the system as cooler air wraps in.

A daytime high just shy of the freezing mark should be reached as some milder air gets pulled in on Thursday before we fall back toward and into minus double digits as colder air moves in on Friday for the weekend.

Weekend Outlook

Clouds cover will likely stick around with a few sunny breaks possible on Saturday before another system may swing in on Sunday bringing a better chance of snow with minus double digit daytime highs sticking around both days.

The Jan. 23 Your Saskatchewan photo was taken near Pike Lake by Marg Petty:

Saskatoon weather outlook is your source for Saskatoon’s most accurate forecast and is your one stop shop for all things weather for central and northern Saskatchewan with comprehensive, in depth analysis that you can only find here.