Londoner Jessica Mitchell joins country star Johnny Reid’s national tour

A London-born country singer – who made headlines after a video of her hearing her song on the radio for the first time went viral – will be joining multi-platinum, award-winning singer-songwriter Johnny Reid on his national tour.

Jessica Mitchell, who first heard her song Workin’ on Whiskey on AM980’s sister station Country 104, has often been described as “country’s Adele” and is set to release her debut album, Heart of Glass, in the spring.

She’ll join Reid’s Revival 2018 National Tour, which kicks off on Feb. 26 in Sidney, B.C., and includes a stop in London at Budweiser Gardens on April 8. Several stops are already sold out.

“I’m thrilled to have Jessica join us,” said Reid. “She’s a great performer with great songs and a soulful voice. She’s the real deal and a perfect fit for Revival.”

In addition to Mitchell, Reid’s long-time big band, The Soul Providers, and the group Glass Tiger will make a special appearance. Tickets for all available shows are on sale.