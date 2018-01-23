Flood warning issued for parts of the Grand River watershed

The Grand River Conservation Authority (GRCA) has issued a flood warning for parts of the watershed around Waterloo Region and Brantford due to the rain and melting snow this week.

In statement on Tuesday, the GRCA said the watershed received about 25 millimetres of rainfall over the past 24 hours, with portions receiving up to 35 millimetres.

“The rain coupled with snowmelt and ice in the river is causing runoff and flows at river capacity in much of the watershed,” the GRCA said.

The low level bridge at Three Bridge Road upstream from St. Jacobs was closed Monday night and remains flooded.

Gilkison Street is closed in Brantford as officials monitor ice jam conditions along the Grand River.

New Hamburg, Drayton and Cayuga are also under a flood warning.

The GRCA is warning the public to stay off all bodies of water.

“Banks adjacent to rivers and creeks are very slippery at this time and, when combined with cold, fast-moving water, pose a serious hazard,” the GRCA said.

The temperature is expected to drop this afternoon and that is expected to reduce the snow melt and runoff into the river.