Canada-wide warrant issued for Toronto man wanted in quadruple shooting in city’s west end

A Canada-wide arrest warrant has been issued for a 21-year-old Toronto man wanted in connection to a quadruple shooting in the city’s west end that left two people dead and two others injured.

Toronto police say the four men in their 20s were found with gunshot wounds in a car just before 1 a.m. on Jan. 19 near Rathburn Road and Highway 427 in Etobicoke.

Authorities said two men were pronounced dead at the scene and two others were rushed to hospital with serious injuries.

The two dead have been identified as Nasurdin Nasir, 26, of Toronto, and Terrell Carr, 24, originally from Toronto, but recently a resident of Calgary.

Police said Ubaid Said is wanted for two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder.

Authorities said the suspect is considered armed and dangerous and he should not be approached.

Investigators are asking anyone who knows of the suspect’s whereabouts to contact police immediately at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS.