2 dead, 2 injured after shooting in Etobicoke
An overnight shooting in Toronto has left two men dead and two others in hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Toronto police say the four men, all reportedly in their 20s, were found in a car just before 1 a.m. near Rathburn Road and Highway 427 in the city’s northwest area.
Two of the men were pronounced dead at the scene.
No names have been released, nor have police said if a suspect or suspects are being sought.
The police Homicide Squad is investigating.
