Video shows Turpin children emerging from California home after alleged captivity

CCTV footage appears to show the moment children from California’s Turpin family were released from alleged captivity by law enforcement.

The video, first obtained by ABC News, shows several of the family’s 13 children getting into a van parked in their home’s driveway on Jan. 14, after their parents were arrested.

READ MORE: What we know about the California couple who allegedly held 13 children captive

The first child appears to be carrying a younger sibling, while another runs from the home into the vehicle.

David Allen Turpin, 57, and his wife Louise Anna Turpin, 49, were arrested earlier this month, after one of their daughters escaped the home and contacted police.

WATCH: Sister of Louise Anna Turpin fights back tears as she addresses her sister

The couple has since been charged with 12 counts of torture, 12 counts of false imprisonment, seven counts of abuse of a dependent adult, and six counts of child abuse. David is also charged with one count of a lewd act of a child.

‘House of horrors’ details

Upon visiting the Perris, Calif. residence, Riverside County Sheriff’s officials said they found many of the children malnourished, and others shackled to beds “in dark and foul-smelling surroundings.”

Details from inside the family home, dubbed the “House of Horrors” online, later shared by police offered an even more harrowing reality.

READ MORE: California siblings held captive taunted with food, allowed to shower only once a year, officials say

Riverside County District Attorney Mike Hestrin described the living conditions inside the home at a press conference last week.

“They were not allowed to have toys, but there were many toys in the house, in original packaging, unopened,” Hestrin said. “The parents would buy food, including pies, leave it on the counter and not let them eat the food.”

WATCH: More coverage of the Turpin family case

He said the children were also beaten and choked, and only allowed to shower once a year.

The parents had two dogs, which appeared to be kept in proper living conditions.

Family, neighbours shocked by details

While the case shocked those reading about it internationally, family and neighbours of the family were caught off guard by the revelations.

READ MORE: 13 California siblings allegedly held captive ‘never allowed’ contact with relatives, aunt says

Louise’s sister, Elizabeth Jane Flores, spoke to ABC’s Good Morning America last week, explaining that the news shocked and devastated her. Flores added that she has had an estranged relationship with the couple for nearly 20 years, and was not allowed to contact the children.

WATCH: Neighbours describe kids found locked in California home

Neighbours told NBC News that the family was private and generally kept to themselves. They explained that the children were very thin, and often looked unhealthy and pale when seen outside.

“Everybody was super skinny, and not athletic skinny, but malnourished skinny,” one neighbour said.

— With files from Global News reporter Rebecca Joseph