Mayor Matt Brown to talk NAFTA, countering violent extremism during trip to U.S.

Mayor Matt Brown will travel to Washington Tuesday as part of a Canadian delegation of mayors.

The three-day trip is being paid for by the U.S. Conference of Mayors.

Brown will be talking to his American counterparts about the importance of keeping the NAFTA agreement in place. Canada, the U.S. and Mexico resume NAFTA talks this week in Montreal and there is concern the United States will withdraw from the trade agreement.

As many as 50,000 jobs in London rely on the agreement.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens, Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson and Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson will also make the trip. They’ll be joined by Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark, Gatineau Mayor Maxime Pedneaud-Jobin, Quebec City Mayor Régis Labeaume, Surrey Coun. Tom Gill and Stéphanie Jecrois, the city of Montreal’s International Affairs Advisor.

Aside from NAFTA they will also participate in a workshop hosted by the U.S. State Department on countering violent extremism.

Alongside their American and international counterparts, they will discuss best practices applied in cities across America, and learn about efforts by states, counties, and municipalities, as well as initiatives of the U.S. Department of State and the Department of Homeland Security to fight extremism.

The Canadian delegation will also have the opportunity to share Canadian approaches to combatting the threat of violent extremism.