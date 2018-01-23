Bill Kelly: No wonder Ontario voters are angry

The conviction last week of former Liberal bureaucrat David Livingston is just another log on the fire of discontent that is raging among Ontario voters.

Livingston was found guilty of destroying government documents pertaining to the government’s ill-advised gas plant cancellation almost six years ago.

WATCH: David Livingston guilty in Ontario gas plants trial

It was another case of the coverup being far worse than the initial political gaffe, and if that’s not troubling enough, this is the latest in a growing list of political missteps as we head toward a provincial election in just a few months.

Police and federal prosecutors continue to investigate alleged political hanky-panky in the Progressive Conservatives’ nomination process here in Hamilton, and that’s only one of a handful of ridings that claim that the PC hierarchy tried to manipulate the democratic process.

Meanwhile, a dissident former PC member, who had his membership revoked for his anti-Patrick Brown comments, is suing his former party for damages and costs to the tune of about $170,000.

None of this stuff does anything to instil public confidence in our political system or in the people who would seek to govern, for that matter.

As Winston Churchill once said, “Some men change their party for the sake of their principles; others change their principles for the sake of the party.”

Bill Kelly is the host of Bill Kelly Show on AM 900 CHML and a commentator for Global News