First Manitoba ‘Indigenous Engagement: Spirit of Water’ taking place Tuesday

The Southern Chiefs Organization (SCO) are set to host the first Manitoba Indigenous Engagement: Spirit of Water Tuesday in Winnipeg.

The focus of the event is to engage leaders, elders and experts to help identify community-driven solutions around water management, sacredness water and indigenous health.

Over the course of three hours, issues threatening Lake Winnipeg, Lake Manitoba and other rivers and streams will also be talked about in discussion to help ensure proper action is taken over these bodies of water.

The event takes place at the Fort Garry Hotel from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.