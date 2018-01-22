Notorious Burnaby crosswalk to get new lights, upgrades following multiple collisions

The City of Burnaby will be installing a pedestrian-controlled traffic light at a notoriously dangerous crosswalk after all.

Three people have been struck by cars in the marked crosswalk on the 7200-block of Cariboo Road in the last week. One of them, a 15-year-old international student, was killed.

Residents in the area have been calling for improvements at the crossing — including a pedestrian controlled light — for months, but the city’s Public Safety Committee rejected the idea last year.

On Sunday, Burnaby Mayor Derek Corrigan said the committee would revisit the issue this week, but that he did not want to be “reactive” and rush into making a decision.

On Monday the city’s position changed, following a meeting of the Public Safety Committee.

Committee chair Pietro Calendino said upgrades, including a pedestrian controlled light, will begin within the next week.

“[We will] install a flashing yellow beacon so that drivers will notice the sign,” he said.

“It’s not a red-green-yellow light one, it’s the crosswalk sign overhead which will light up when pedestrians have to cross, which makes visibility better for drivers.”

Calendrino said the city will be installing several other upgrades to the crossing, with an estimated total price tag of $250,000 to $300,000.

“We will also install [a] message board on both sides of the crosswalk northern side, which will say ‘Slow down, crossing ahead’ [and] we will install reflective pavement markers along Cariboo Road.”

Burnaby RCMP are still looking for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run collision in the crosswalk on Saturday that left a man with fractures to the face, ribs, pelvis, knee and hand.

Friends and family have set up an online fundraiser for his recovery.

Mounties say they’re searching for a black Dodge Charger that may have damage to the front passenger side.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999 and ask to speak with Burnaby Traffic Services or contact Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.