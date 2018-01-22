Champlain Bridge
January 22, 2018 8:55 pm

Good Shepherd students build impressive model of new Champlain Bridge

Grade 5 and 6 students of the school’s building club unveiled their model of the Montreal landmark to actual bridge engineers.

Students at Good Shepherd Elementary were applauded for their hard work on their scaled-down versions of the new Champlain Bridge.

Students, with a little help from teachers, volunteered their time to build the impressive model.

A group of Grade 5 students at the time, now Grade 6, carried the project over to the next year. The students are glad they have completed their project.

“It makes us feel exceedingly happy of course, because after the determination and hard work, you can see that we accomplished a great piece of work and we are very happy with it,” Grade 6 student Chalon Gakindi said.

Good Shepherd students complete their scaled-down model of the new Champlain Bridge, pictured on Jan. 22, 2018

The almost two-metre-long miniature bridge showcases two lanes going in both directions with model cars traversing.

The students even included a rest stop with a pedestrian bike going underneath the structure.

Grade 6 students hand-painted the model and placed synthetic grass at the foot of the bridge.

The colours seen on the bridge were all hand-painted but the students say they aren’t artists.

“We are not the best at art but we like making things with our hands ,” Gakindi said.

The real Champlain Bridge, which spans the Saint Lawrence River, is being built by the federal government and is expected to be completed by the end of this year.

