Lethbridge Women’s March sparks new Living Library initiative

Thousands of people took to the streets across Canada this weekend for the second annual Women’s March, and organizers of the Lethbridge rally also planned a unique event to accompany the Alberta city’s march.

A Living Library allowed community members to browse through booths set up by local organizations, allowing them to learn more about various programs, organizations and people in the community.

“Last year, we had the Lethbridge march – the first one – and it was about 600 people who showed up,” said Lethbridge Living Library facilitator, Krysty Munns. “They were really excited, there was lots of energized people, but they didn’t really know where to go next. So this year, we thought we’d create the Lethbridge Living Library as a venue for people to come together and find out ways they can get involved in the community.”

The call to action was well-received by Lethbridge residents as the Multicultural Centre had a steady flow of visitors on Sunday.

William Singer from the Blood Tribe said lots of people came to his Idle No More booth to ask questions and to get information on how to help.

“Our goal here is to offer a lot of our history and not only that, but social justice issues as well,” Singer said. “It’s important that we meet with everybody and let others know that we’re active on the Blood reserve and [that] we’re always aware of whatever is happening — so we’re always here to help.”

Organizers said they hope the Living Library event will spark more conversations and social change in the future.