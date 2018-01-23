Kingston seniors concerned about losing discounts

The term “seniors discount” is well known, whether it’s for transit, entertainment or restaurant prices. However, there is an ongoing debate in Kingston looking at age-based versus income-based discounts.

Some people think the municipality should keep the status quo while others say to try something different. City officials want to clear up some confusion when it comes to the discounts.

Some members of the public are assuming that if they are seniors, they wouldn’t have access to any discounts anymore which is not true, that’s not the case,” said Lanie Hurdle, the community services commissioner.

The Kingston Seniors Association is fully aware of the discount situation. The not-for-profit organization has advice for those affected.

“We’ve encouraged anyone who has called our association to contact their city councillor because this really is a municipal issue,” said Don Amosis, the association’s executive director. “And the association isn’t really taking a stance on this because it’s a municipal-funded program that has no connection with our association.”

READ MORE: Is it time to rethink seniors discounts?

The restructuring of and qualifications for the fee discounts will be up for discussion at a special meeting of council on Feb. 8.