ArcelorMittal Dofasco fined for discharging contaminants

ArcelorMittal Dofasco has been fined more than $162,000 for discharging contaminants from a blast furnace.

The Ministry of the Environment and Climate Change says the incident happened on, or around, Feb. 9, 2015.

A statement by the ministry says the discharge from Blast Furnace #4 “was visible as a black cloud” that drifted over neighbouring residences causing a fallout of black particulate on a number of properties.

In addition, some residents had to clean the siding on their houses and/or their cars to remove the fallout.