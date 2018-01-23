Fifth snow day causes school bus cancellations in Peterborough area

Nine-year-old Rory Jaynes of Peterborough said there are normally about 30 students in her Grade 4 class, but not on snow days, or in this case, an ice day.

“It’s pretty exciting because we don’t do that much school work, and sometimes I get to stay home, other times, I just go to school,” said Jaynes.

School buses were cancelled on Monday and Tuesday due to the freezing rain warnings, leaving many parents wondering what to do with yet another snow day.

Tuesday makes it five cancellations for buses this school year.

“Last season, we did have six. We have had more cancellations in the past, and we’ve also had less, it all depends on the weather each winter year,” said Russell Emery, supervisor of Student Transportation Services of Central Ontario (STSCO). https://twitter.com/stsco_ca/status/955399667491201024

School bus cancellations are always determined between 5:30 a.m. and 6 a.m. in the morning.

“We always want to take in student safety first… we don’t want to take a chance so we always air on the side of caution,” said Emery.

Taking caution is also what the city of Peterborough did on Monday morning.

“Crews started this morning with a pre-salt operation so that helps in preventing the ice bonding to the roadway and sidewalks as well,” said roads and public works supervisor John Czerniawski.

Crews are monitoring the air and pavement temperature to determine when they need to apply more salt. As always, the city warns the public to make way for trucks and sidewalk plows so they can do their job safely and efficiently.

If the winter blues are getting you down, the sun is expected to make an appearance later on in the week.