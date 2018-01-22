Politics
January 22, 2018 4:45 pm

Meet the candidates; Alana Koch

In 2016, Alana Koch was appointed Deputy Minister to the Premier of Saskatchewan by Brad Wall. She was the first woman to hold that position in Saskatchewan.

Koch is the only person vying for Brad Wall’s job who is currently not an MLA.

Prior to being the Deputy Minister to the Premier, she was the Deputy Minister of Agriculture for nine years.

Koch has been part of the agriculture industry for most of her life, both personally and professionally.

She has a long history of being involved in politics on both the provincial and federal level, working on her first campaign 30 years ago. She was also Deputy Chief of Staff for Premier Grant Devine.

Koch and her husband have two adult daughters, and they own and operate a grain farm in Edenwold, where they are also involved in their tiny community.

