Oilsands workers confined to camp, denied pay during Fort Hills mine work stoppage

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been updated to clarify that the Fort Hills mine is not shut down and no gas was released.

Oilsands workers at a new camp north of Fort McMurray are speaking out, claiming they haven’t been able to work at Suncor’s Fort Hills project since Wednesday, when a solvent was introduced. One worker said the solvent is pentane, a highly volatile hydrocarbon.

Staff were told the solvent work would take one day, but several days later, the site was still too unsafe. The employees said they haven’t been paid for the hours they were scheduled to work, and are being told if they leave the camp they risk losing their jobs.

“There’s absolutely nothing to do and we’re not being paid to be here — and we can’t leave,” said a worker who asked to remain anonymous for fear of being fired and blacklisted by all oilsands companies.

The worker said thousands of staff are confined to the camp.

“They told us they weren’t going to pay us at all, and then I guess some unions fought and we got two hours a day. We’re scheduled for 12, so to get two hours a day is barely a token.”

In a statement Sunday, Suncor said construction at the Fort Hills site has been “temporarily restricted.”

“Fort Hills is in the final commissioning and start-up stages of its Secondary Extraction assets. This involves the introduction of solvent into the plant.

“Final commissioning work has taken longer than anticipated to complete. We appreciate the frustration and apologize for the inconvenience this has caused — we are committed to remobilizing the construction workforce safely once this commissioning activity is complete.”

“The workers are employed by contractor companies, and will be compensated in accordance with the arrangements they have their respective employers. For specifics, we would defer to the contractor companies themselves.”

In an update Monday, Suncor said it has “been working on providing additional compensation, which will be communicated in detail to these workers later” in the day.

Suncor’s Fort Hills mine is about 90 kilometres north of Fort McMurray in the remote, northern Alberta wilderness. The worker said people who want to be on the job are sitting in camp with nothing to do.

“It’s as close to a prison as you’re going to get,” he said, describing the accommodations in the drug- and alcohol-free camp. “If you were to have more than a couple of people in a room, the security are coming in and telling you to go back to your rooms.

“There’s absolutely nothing to do. There’s four pool tables and couple ping pong tables and one card table for 1,500 guys. Prisons have more facilities than that.”

The worker said he has been in the oil patch for many years and has never been treated this way.

“It’s right after Christmas and everyone has bills — just like everybody else, we’re no different. People think we make a lot of money — yeah, we do — but this isolation is hard enough, but to be locked in your room and have nothing to do and being told your’e not going get paid for it… it’s really, really frustrating.”

Construction of Fort Hills was green-lit in 2013, after the project was shelved for five years due to the 2008 financial crisis. Most of the massive oilsands mine and processing facility is complete, but the last part of the plant to be commissioned is the “secondary extraction” facility, which processes bitumen froth into bitumen.

With a maximum capacity of 194,000 barrels per day, Fort Hills is one of the biggest oilsands projects, accounting for nearly 10 per cent of current oilsands production.

Fort Hills was expected to begin producing bitumen by the end of 2017, but Suncor said it would miss that target by two or three weeks. The oilsands site recently started to come online and is expected to reach 90 per cent capacity by the end of this year, but in the meantime construction work continues in various areas.

Once fully operational, Suncor’s Fort Hills mine is expected to generate 1,600 jobs and have a life span of 50 years.

Last year, Suncor said delays caused by the Fort McMurray wildfire in 2016, along with construction changes to boost capacity, had added from $1.4 billion to $1.9 billion to Fort Hills’ estimated cost, taking it to between $16.5 billion and $17 billion.

