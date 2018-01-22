No injuries after tractor-trailer rolls over on Hwy. 401 near Chatham-Kent

No injuries were reported following a tractor-trailer rollover crash on Highway 401 near Chatham-Kent late Monday morning, provincial police said.

The incident occurred around 11:50 a.m. near Harwich Road, just east of the Communication Road interchange, when a westbound tractor-trailer lost control, crossed the centre median, rolled onto its side, and came to a stop in the ditch to the south of the highway, police said.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, but police said the driver of the vehicle, a 48-year-old male from Kingsville, Ont., had been charged with unsafe move contrary to the Highway Traffic Act.

An eastbound lane of Highway 401 is expected to remain closed in the area until at least 7 p.m. for investigation and cleanup, police say.