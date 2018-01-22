Plans in the works to convert Terwillegar Drive to free-flow freeway

There could be good news for drivers frustrated with their daily commute on Terwillegar Drive.

The City of Edmonton says it’s working on an updated concept plan to convert Terwillegar Drive to a free-flow freeway between Whitemud Drive and Anthony Henday Drive.

On Wednesday, an open house will be held at St. Thomas More Parish where residents will be able to view freeway design options and share their thoughts.

The project aims to alleviate congestion, meet roadway standards and ensure safety along the busy stretch, according to a release from the city.

The city says it’ll consider public feedback when it develops the final concept plan.

Wednesday’s open house is being held 4:30-8 p.m.