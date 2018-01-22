Saskatoon weather outlook: foggy mornings make way for a mild week

Foggy mornings make way for a mild start to the week.

Saskatoon Forecast

Monday

It was a foggy finish to the weekend with visibility down to 200 metres for hours on Sunday with mist lingering into Monday along with a few patches of light snow.

-15 is what it felt like with wind chill to start the week as temperatures dipped back to -9 under mostly cloudy skies that stuck around through the morning as we warmed into mid-minus single digits.

@PQuinlanGlobal Grabbing a few berries on a nice day in Watrous, SK. pic.twitter.com/IQ0gCxQxP1 — Seth Dreger 🌐 (@peacebear2001) January 21, 2018

@PQuinlanGlobal my wife, Bonnie Dorion, took this this morning in Saskatoon :) pic.twitter.com/fUgSXqGNqV — Grumpy Dad (@peterdorion) January 21, 2018

So close #Saskatoon. It appears the town of #Fiske 130km west has you beat hands down in the sunny department. #walloffog over #yxe @PQuinlanGlobal pic.twitter.com/DWAyDdn4wS — SPS Air Support Unit (@SPSAir1) January 21, 2018

Feels like -15 with wind chill, at a current temperature of -9 on this Monday morning in Saskatoon! #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/RWEvC4YpUq — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) January 22, 2018

We've managed to make it up to -6 in Saskatoon over this noon hour! #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/pPS40bemhM — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) January 22, 2018

Mostly cloudy skies linger through the remainder of the day with the mercury climbing up to just a few degrees shy of the freezing mark for an afternoon high.

Monday Night

Partly to mostly cloudy skies will remain dominant into the evening with some patchy fog and mist possible again as we cool back into minus double digits.

Tuesday

It’ll feel close to -20 with wind chill as you’re stepping out the door Tuesday morning, so be sure to bundle up, but by afternoon it’ll be a bit milder with temperatures springing back up into mid-minus single digits.

Some clouds will start the day with a slight chance of flurries in the morning before we get into more sunshine later on in the day as skies start to clear.

Wednesday-Friday

The next system will press in later this week, pushing the clouds back in and bringing a chance of flurries Thursday into early Friday.

As it swings through, we’ll see a subtle spike in daytime highs, from mid-minus single digits on Wednesday to just shy of the freezing mark Thursday before falling back into mid-minus single digits again on Friday.

Weekend Outlook

Arctic air does look like it’ll creep back in slightly this weekend with daytime highs falling back into minus double digits as we get into some more sunshine on Saturday before clouds roll back in on Sunday.

This frosty Your Saskatchewan photo for Jan. 22 was taken in Saskatoon by Don Ratcliffe-Smith:

