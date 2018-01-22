Two people dead following ATV accident near Campbell River

Two people have been found dead and a third is in hospital after an ATV accident near Campbell River Sunday.

Campbell River RCMP say they received a call at 12:30 p.m. that three people had tried to cross a river near Woods Creek but were caught in the very fast-moving water.

Only one person made it out of the water.

The body of a teenage girl was found shortly after the incident, while a second person, a man in his 50s, was found dead a few hours later.

They have not been identified at this time but the coroner confirms they are from Campbell River.

The third is in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

RCMP are warning everyone to be cautious of the water level in the area as heavy rain means creeks have been fast and overflowing. They want everyone to stay away from banks during this time.

On Sunday, the City of Campbell River issued an evacuation order for four homes in north Campbell River after heavy rain caused a slope to give way in the neighbourhood.

The mandatory evacuation order is in effect for properties at 2211 Park, 2223 Park, 2205 Park and 2238 Steelhead Rd. while a professional with specific geotechnical experience in slope failures and slides investigates ground conditions and determines the stability of the bank.