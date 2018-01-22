6 vehicle collision shuts down Mary Hill Bypass
A A
A six-vehicle has shut down the Mary Hill Bypass Monday morning.
The collision, which happened around 5 a.m., has closed the road between Pitt River Road and Shaughnessy Street.
Traffic in both directions is being redirected. However, crews are starting to open the right lanes to traffic.
Drivers are still being asked to avoid the area if possible.
https://twitter.com/DriveBC/status/955469051987247104
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.