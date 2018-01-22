Canada
January 22, 2018 10:09 am

Memorial service for second of four children killed in N.S. fire to be held

By Staff The Canadian Press

Four young children were killed in a house fire in Pubnico Head, N.S. on Jan. 7. The cause of the fire remains under investigation but the RCMP have ruled out foul play.

A funeral is being held this afternoon for one of four children killed in a tragic house fire in southern Nova Scotia.

The memorial service for seven-year-old Mason Grant will be at the Yarmouth Wesleyan Church.

Grant died in the early morning in Pubnico Head on Jan. 7, along with three other young children.

READ: First funeral held for victim of fatal Pubnico Head fire

Hundreds of people gathered at a chapel in Barrington yesterday for a service for seven-year-old Mya Prouty, and a joint service is being held tomorrow for four-month-old Winston Prouty and four-year-old Jayla Kennedy.

Obituaries say the children — who were part of a blended family — were known for their mischievous smiles, senses of humour and love of the outdoors.

They also include a note from the family thanking the first responders, funeral homes and hospital staff who “went above and beyond to help our families in this difficult time.”

WATCH: RCMP determine fatal fire in Pubnico Head, N.S. not suspicious

The four-month-old baby boy was the son of Emma Kennedy and Phillip Prouty, who both managed to get out of the house.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but the RCMP have ruled out foul play.

