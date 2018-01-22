Memorial service for second of four children killed in N.S. fire to be held

A funeral is being held this afternoon for one of four children killed in a tragic house fire in southern Nova Scotia.

The memorial service for seven-year-old Mason Grant will be at the Yarmouth Wesleyan Church.

Grant died in the early morning in Pubnico Head on Jan. 7, along with three other young children.

Hundreds of people gathered at a chapel in Barrington yesterday for a service for seven-year-old Mya Prouty, and a joint service is being held tomorrow for four-month-old Winston Prouty and four-year-old Jayla Kennedy.

Obituaries say the children — who were part of a blended family — were known for their mischievous smiles, senses of humour and love of the outdoors.

They also include a note from the family thanking the first responders, funeral homes and hospital staff who “went above and beyond to help our families in this difficult time.”

The four-month-old baby boy was the son of Emma Kennedy and Phillip Prouty, who both managed to get out of the house.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but the RCMP have ruled out foul play.