Dolores O’Riordan memorial: Thousands gather to mourn Cranberries singer

Thousands of people paid their respects to the lead singer of The Cranberries, Dolores O’Riordan, at a memorial in Ireland on Saturday.

O’Riordan died on Jan. 15 at age 46 in London. She was found unresponsive in a hotel room.

READ MORE: Remembering Dolores O’Riordan, the tiny Irish woman with a big, big voice

The memorial was held at St, Joseph’s Church in Limerick, and O’Riordan was in an open casket lying in repose. According to some of the attendees, O’Riordan clutched a pair of pearl rosary beads in her hands.

The church was filled with photos of O’Riordan performing onstage with her band, and her two meetings at the Vatican with the beloved, late Pope Saint John Paul II.

Friends, fans and family — including O’Riordan’s six siblings and her mother, Eileen — gathered to mourn at the four-hour service; her Cranberries bandmates left flowers next to her coffin, with a card that read “The song has ended, but the memories linger on.”

READ MORE: Stana Katic on ‘Absentia’: ‘As soon as you think you know who’s behind it, you’re wrong’

The public viewing continued on Monday when O’Riordan was moved to Cross’s Funeral Home in Ballyneety. She will be laid to rest on Tuesday in a private burial after her funeral at St. Aible’s Church in Ballybricken. She will be buried alongside her father, Terry.

O’Riordan was only in her teens when she auditioned to be lead singer for The Cranberries. Together, the band released five albums, and they were known internationally for their hit songs Zombie and Linger. The band won multiple awards during their heyday in the 1990s.

In 2017, The Cranberries announced a tour with both European and U.S. dates, but in May the band cancelled the remainder of the tour, citing O’Riordan’s unspecified health problems.

The cause of O’Riordan’s death has not been revealed. Autopsy results are pending.