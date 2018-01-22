Canada
GO Train service suspended on Milton/Kitchener lines

GO Train service has been suspended on the Milton and Kitchener lines after a pedestrian was struck near Bloor GO station.

Metrolinx said the incident happened around 9 a.m. Monday, which had also affected the Union Pearson Express.

GO Transit officials had initially said it was a possible fatality but Toronto police later clarified the person was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

GO Transit said trains will not be able to move through the area until given permission.

Service for the Union Pearson Express resumed at 10:26 a.m.

