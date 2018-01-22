GO Train service suspended on Milton/Kitchener lines
A A
GO Train service has been suspended on the Milton and Kitchener lines after a pedestrian was struck near Bloor GO station.
Metrolinx said the incident happened around 9 a.m. Monday, which had also affected the Union Pearson Express.
GO Transit officials had initially said it was a possible fatality but Toronto police later clarified the person was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
GO Transit said trains will not be able to move through the area until given permission.
Service for the Union Pearson Express resumed at 10:26 a.m.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.