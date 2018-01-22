GO Train service suspended on Milton/Kitchener lines

GO Train service has been suspended on the Milton and Kitchener lines after a pedestrian was struck near Bloor GO station.

Metrolinx said the incident happened around 9 a.m. Monday, which had also affected the Union Pearson Express.

GO Transit officials had initially said it was a possible fatality but Toronto police later clarified the person was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Medical Call: Dupont St/ Osler st.. man struck by a train, taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Circumstances of collision not yet determined. @GOtransit#GO133957^adc — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) January 22, 2018

GO Transit said trains will not be able to move through the area until given permission.

Service for the Union Pearson Express resumed at 10:26 a.m.

Milton/Kitchener #GOtrains: We have received report that a GO Train has struck a person @ Bloor GO. Service suspended for 1.5-2 hrs. — Milton Train (@GOtransitMI) January 22, 2018

Also @GOtransitKT is suspended as well. @UPexpress is holding for now https://t.co/zSTRcKhI6y — Anne Marie Aikins (@femwriter) January 22, 2018

We have a possible fatality near Bloor GO. We are gathering information as quickly as possible. @GOtransitMI service is currently suspended — Anne Marie Aikins (@femwriter) January 22, 2018

#UPExpress service is currently not operating because of a possible fatality. Buses are available between Pearson & Union. — UP Express (@UPexpress) January 22, 2018