Fog descends over London

The fog that descended on London on Sunday has stuck around Monday morning like a bad house guest.

A fog advisory from Environment Canada remains in place for London, Parkhill, Strathroy and Komoka with dense fog patches reported in the area.

The fog was expected to lift by mid-morning. However, fog patches are expected to continue through Monday and Monday night and into Tuesday morning.

Fog advisories are issued when near zero visibilities in fog are expected or occurring.

Despite the fog there were no widespread school bus delays or cancellations.

The fog did delay one bus to Ingersoll District Collegiate S.S. by 20 minutes and another bus to Mother Teresa Catholic Secondary in London by 20-30 minutes, but both were running by 7:30 a.m.