15 hospitalized after train crashes into barrier in Sydney, Australia

Fifteen people were taken to hospital on Monday (January 22) after a train crashed into a barrier in the northwest of Sydney, Australia‘s largest city.

New South Wales Ambulance’s Acting Superintendent Steve Vaughan told reporters that patients were complaining of neck and back pain, as the injured were carried on stretchers into waiting ambulances.

READ MORE: Australian woman escapes being hit by train in last-second rescue

Train operator NSW Trains said on Twitter the train had hit a buffer at the end of the line at Richmond, about 65 km (40 miles) northwest of central Sydney.

WATCH: 15 people taken to hospital after train crashes into barrier in Sydney

Television footage showed that it was still upright on the tracks and that its carriages did not appear to be crumpled.