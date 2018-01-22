Lightning winning streak stopped in Halifax

The London Lightning saw their 12-game winning streak come to an end in Halifax on Sunday afternoon with a 131-103 loss to the Hurricanes.

From Dec. 9 to Jan. 19, there were buzzer beaters to force overtime and double-digit comebacks that just seemed to appear whenever the Lightning needed them. Game after game they extended their streak to the third-longest in franchise history.

On Sunday, the deficit proved to be too much to overcome. London gave up 40 first-quarter points and trailed 40-27 after one. The Halifax lead grew as large as 19 several times in the second quarter before the Lightning were able to close the gap.

At halftime, London was down by 14 points.

The third quarter saw the Lightning fall behind by 26 as they shot six for 18 from the field and two for six from behind the three-point line.

London kept things fairly even from there, but could not swing momentum in their favour for any major runs that became common through almost every other win during their streak.

Halifax out-rebounded the Lightning 57-43. Both teams had decent days shooting the ball but struggled to hold off the hot shooting of the Hurricanes who were 51.5 per cent from the field. London shot 43.2 per cent.

Garrett Williamson led London with 19 points. Royce White, Ryan Anderson and Doug Herring Jr. each had 17 points in the game.

Antoine Mason led Halifax with 32 points.

Junior Cadougan was inactive for London after appearing in the two previous games that the Lightning played in.

London is now 14-6 on the season. They are still in first place in the National Basketball League’s Central Division, percentage points ahead of 14-7 St. John’s, who knocked off the Niagara River Lions 122-104 on Sunday. The Edge have now won three consecutive games.

The win by the Hurricanes moved them into sole possession of first place in the Atlantic Division, one win better than the Saint John Riptide.

The Lightning are now off until Sunday, Jan. 28 when they will be in Windsor to face the Express.

Their next home game will be Thursday, Feb. 1 at Budweiser Gardens against the Express.